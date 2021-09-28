High School Championship Played at Presque Isle Country Club

The Presque Isle Country Club was host to the PVC Class B Golf Championships on Monday after the event was postponed due to the rain over the weekend. This is a qualifier for the Class B State High School Golf Championships that will be played in a couple of weeks. The course was in great shape as the conditions during play were breezy and overcast. Teams from Presque Isle, Caribou, Ellsworth, Hermon, Hampden, Old Town, Dover-Foxcroft, MDI and John Bapst were represented at PICC.

Logan Scripture of Hermon was the medalist shooting the low score of the day with a score of 73. On the girls side Emily Carter of MDI shot the low round with 85 and she moves onto the state championship. In team qualifying, Hermon shot 343 which was enough to beat out MDI team score of 349. Presque Isle finished third, and are the last team to qualify for the state championship.

Jack Boone from Presque Isle shot the lowest score among Aroostook County players with an 86 and he now qualifies for the individual competition. Also qualifying for the individual state championships were Jacob Walton of Caribou, Justin Solomon, Travis True, and Charlotte Blanchard of John Bapst, as well as Keegan Omlar of Ellsworth.

For Caribou, Walton shot 88, Matt Pelletier fired a 95 with teammates Luke Biddlemen 111 and Avery Thibideau 114 also competing. For Presque Isle, Gavin Dunleavy shot 88, Owen MacKinnon shot 89 and Ben Deprey shot 97.

The Class B State Championship is slated to be held on October 8 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

