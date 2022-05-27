Right now, there are a few courses planned in four counties across the State of Maine for aspiring captains in the Pine Tree State.

While you can take online boating courses, you also have the option to take courses at physical locations in a few places in the state. Additionally, if there are no courses scheduled for your area, you can connect with the Recreational Safety Division Office of the State of Maine and see what can be arranged by calling (207)287-5220.

Taking these courses will educate you on various topics including operation and safety info, rules, reading nautical charts, what to do in emergency situations, and more. The certification is good for your lifetime and is recognized by the U.S. and Canada.

Here are the courses that are scheduled right now that you can sign up for to be certified in navigating Maine's

A one-day, eight-hour course is planned at the Caribou Wellness & Rec Center on June 25th. Connect with Neal Sleeper for information or questions via email at sleeper@cariboumaine.org or call (207) 492-4424. You can register online by going to the 'Boating Safety Course-Caribou' Eventbrite webpage.

A one-day, eight-hour course is planned at Portland Yacht Services on June 11th. Connect with Tom Russell for information or questions via email at marina@portlandyacht.com or call (207) 774-1067x7. A $50 payment is requested for this in-person course. You can register online by going to the 'Boating Safety Course-Caribou' Eventbrite webpage.



A one-day, eight-hour course is planned at Portland Yacht Services on July 9th. Connect with Tom Russell for information or questions via email at marina@portlandyacht.com or call (207) 774-1067x7. A $50 payment is requested for this in-person course. You can register online by going to the 'Boating Safety Course-Caribou' Eventbrite webpage.



A one-day, eight-hour course is planned at the Smithfield-Fairview Grange Hall on June 4th. Connect with Andy Wess for information or questions via email at shereeandandy@gmail.com or call (207) 215-5074. You can register online by going to the 'Boating Safety Course-Caribou' Eventbrite webpage.



A one-day, 7.5-hour course is planned at the Acton Town Hall on June 18th. Connect with Dick Jagger for information or questions via email at MLRABoatSafety@gmail.com or call (207) 467-5888. You can register online by going to the 'Boating Safety Course-Caribou' Eventbrite webpage.



A one-day, 7.5-hour course is planned at the Acton Town Hall on July 23rd. Connect with Dick Jagger for information or questions via email at MLRABoatSafety@gmail.com or call (207) 467-5888. You can register online by going to the 'Boating Safety Course-Caribou' Eventbrite webpage.



Keep an eye on the schedule for newly posted classes by visiting Maine.gov's 'Boating Safety' webpage.

