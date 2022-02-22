Here’s How You Can Become A Pilot Right Here In Maine

If you are looking to expand your skill set, why not learn how to fly. Maine has several flight training facilities. Many of Maines Municipal Airports have companies that offer some civilian air training.

In Augusta, Maine Instrument Flight is one of the oldest civilian flight schools in the United States. They have been training pilots, going back to 1946.

Feel free to reach out to them at:

Maine Instrument Flight

215 Winthrop Street

Augusta, ME 04330

1-888-MIF-FLYS / 1-888-643-3597

Airlink Flight School has two locations in Maine, one in Waterville and one in Brunswick. Airlink Flight School has several different programs ranging from private pilot programs, to commercial programs, some that you can complete at your own pace.

Feel free to reach out to them at:

Airlink

2 Lafleur Rd

Waterville, ME 04901

(207) 859-0109

Southern Maine Aviation is based in Sanford and offers a full range of programs to meet the needs of aspiring pilots with a variety of skill sets. They offer beginner to advanced training, and even offer multi-engine training programs.

Feel free to reach out to them at:

Southern Maine Aviation

199 Airport Rd

Sanford, ME 04073

(207) 324-8919

If you are looking at career in aviation, New England Aviation Academy may offer the training you need to reach your goals. Located at the Former Brunswick Navel Air Station, New England Aviation Academy is Maine's only official Cirrus Transition Center. The aircraft used by the New England Aviation Academy are all Technically Advanced Airplanes, and even have the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System.

Feel free to reach out to them at:

New England Aviation Academy

112 Orion St

Brunswick, ME 04011

(866) 632-6628

If Helicopters are your preferred flying aircraft, Pine Tree Helicopters may be the place for you. They are based in Sanford and offers everything from introductory flights to full down & advanced autorotation training. This is the only helicopter flight school in the state of Maine.

Feel free to reach out to them at:

Pine Tree Helicopters

167-B Airport Road

Sanford, ME 04073

(207) 329-6380

If you know of other great places to get aviation training that we missed, let us know.

Happy flying!

10 Unique Things That You Will Only See In Maine There are a lot of places to visit in Maine, you will see some strange and unusual things on your journey throughout the state.

25 Food Festivals of Maine Take a tour of Maine -- while taking in what makes Maine -- in the year-round festivals offered all over the state. From great Maine seafood and fish to delicious sweet treats to those odd and unusual Maine pride products, here are 25 festivals that Mainers put on to celebrate the great things of Maine with the community.