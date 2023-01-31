How To Prep Your Pets And Dress For Cold Weather

There's no doubt that during the next few days, we're going to get a painful reminder of what actual cold weather feels like. We've been kind of lucky so far this winter, as milder temperatures have been the majority of what we've experienced, so far. But that's changed.

Get our free mobile app

The wind chill is making already low "highs" for the day feel even cooler. Experts say you will need more than your usual layer or two of clothes if you plan to spend any time outdoors.

As you can see from this handy-dandy infographic that the National Weather Service has put together, different conditions require different levels of layers.

How To Dress For Cold Temps, Weather.gov How To Dress For Cold Temps, Weather.gov loading...

While it's crucial that you dress accordingly for the temperatures outside, as this could mean the difference between a fun weekend and a weekend spent at the ER, it's also important to remember your furry friends who spend time outside during this time of year.

When it's on the colder side, temp-wise, it's also good to think about bringing animals that can be brought in, indoors during extreme cold spells. It's also important to remember that water freezes, so making sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water is a must.

The National Weather Service has some good advice:

"If pets cannot come indoors, make sure they are protected by a dry, draft-free enclosure large enough to allow them to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold in the pet’s body heat. Raise the floor a few inches off the ground and cover it with cedar shavings or straw. Turn the enclosure away from the wind and cover the doorway with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic."

Get our free mobile app

Sure, it takes a little extra thought and planning, but if you do this in advance of these upcoming frigid days, you can rest better knowing both you, your loved ones, and your animals will be a lot more comfortable and safer as conditions turn colder.

11 Necessities for Someone Experiencing Their First Winter in Maine From plows to patience. Gallery Credit: Jadd

Mainers Say These are the First-Winter Essentials Gallery Credit: Jason Stewart