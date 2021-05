Here’s A Listing of Rock Concerts Happening This Summer In New England

Yahooo! Concerts (fingers crossed) are coming back! One of the biggest things we have missed is going to live shows and sharing an amazing live concert TOGETHER. One by one, shows are being announced and rescheduled from 2020. Here is what we have so far. From Fenway to New Hampshire, to Maine, it's going to be a busy summer.

What Concerts Are Coming to Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusettes?

TITANS OF 80’S ROCK TRIBUTE FESTIVAL

TRIBUTE BANDS FOR DEF LEPPARD, POISON, JOURNEY, BON JOVI AND AC/DC

SUNDAY, MAY 30TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD

DARK DESERT EAGLES (EAGLES TRIBUTE)

SATURDAY, JULY 10TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



THE STADIUM TOUR WITH DEF LEPPARD, MOTLEY CRUE, POISON AND JOAN JETT

JULY 17TH AND 18TH AT FENWAY PARK (**STILL WAITING TO SEE ON THIS ONE**)



VOYAGE – THE ULTIMATE JOURNEY TRIBUTE BAND

WHOLE LOTTA HEART (HEART TRIBUTE)

SATURDAY, JULY 24 AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



THE BLACK CROWES – SATURDAY, JULY 24TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD



GUNS N’ ROSES – TUESDAY, AUGUST 3RD AT FENWAY PARK



BILLY JOEL – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4TH AT FENWAY PARK



DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES W/ SQUEEZE

MONDAY, AUGUST 9TH AT BANK OF NH PAVILION IN GILFORD



ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN – AUGUST 11TH AND 12TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



BLUES TRAVELER – SATURDAY, AUGUST 14TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



KISS W/ DAVID LEE ROTH – THURSDAY, AUGUST 19TH AT DARLING’S WATERFRONT PAVILION



REO SPEEDWAGON – TUESDAY, AUGUST 24TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM

DAVE MATTHEWS- August 24 and 25-Bank of NH Pavilion



AEROSMITH W/ EXTREME – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH AT FENWAY PARK



GEORGE THOROGOOD – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



STYX – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM (SOLD OUT)



PAT BENATAR & NEIL GERALDO

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM



FOREIGNER – THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28TH AT HAMPTON BEACH CASINO BALLROOM