The people of New England are lucky, because there are many terrific sandwich shops throughout each state that have made their mark serving up delicious takes on classics and inventing their own new must-haves. While the great sandwich you get from the corner store might be your favorite, what sandwiches reign supreme across the entire New England region? Far and Wide did the research, and the results are in. Here are the five most popular sandwiches in New England.

Lobster Roll

46% of people in New England love it

The most unsurprising sandwich on the list is the lobster roll. Up and down the coast of New England, both tourists and locals flock to get some of the best lobster rolls on planet earth. There still remains a divide between the crowd that loves a lobster roll with mayo or one with clarified butter, but either way, the lobster roll is clearly one of the most popular sandwiches in New England.

Tomato and Cheese

45% of people in New England love it

Say what? The combination of tomato soup and grilled cheese is a favorite across most cold parts of the country, but here in New England, we've combined the two and turned it into one sandwich. A lot of people in New England like to dabble in gardening during the summer with tomatoes as one of the most popular grown items. Turn those fresh tomatoes into a warm tomato and cheese sandwich. Sounds good, doesn't it?

Meatball Sub

65% of people in New England love it

If you're going to survive a long, harsh winter in New England, comfort food is a must. That has opened the door for the meatball sub to become a New England staple, served at delis, corner stores and houses of pizza across the region. The only disagreement seems to be what cheese goes on top of your meatball sub. That issue can be settled at a later date.

Turkey Sandwich

78% of New England people love it

The boring old staple remains one of the most popular sandwich choices throughout New England. The simplicity and consistency of a turkey sandwich is why it's popular across the country, but specifically in New England. It's the most popular cold sandwich in the region and it's not even really a close race.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

79% of New England people love it

The standard. The classic. The kind of sandwich you'll find on every pub menu in every state throughout New England. What makes the grilled chicken sandwich so popular is that truly everyone loves it. Men and women, younger and older, the grilled chicken sandwich is a hit on any menu. It's easily the most popular hot sandwich in New England.

