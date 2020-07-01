Half a Million of MySpace’s 50 Million Deleted Songs Have Been Found

Remember back in 2018 when social media network MySpace revealed they had lost 50 million songs due to a botched sever migration? Well, there's some good news for those still reeling over those lost tracks — half a million of those deleted songs have now been recovered.

In the year prior to the file loss incident, MySpace had even stopped making music available on its platform, despite being a launchpad for a generation of new artists as record labels scouted potential new signees from the comfort of their desks. Hell, it practically launched the entire deathcore genre, which is what makes this next bit of news so welcome — there's a searchable database for the half a million songs that were recovered!

One of the most iconic jams of the MySpace era was Job For a Cowboy's "Entombment of a Machine," which ushered in an era of pig-squealing vocal styles and never-ending breakdowns. That track is among the ones that has been brought back from the great server incident of 2018, but it's not like the song couldn't be found anywhere else.

A quick search also turned up tracks by Suicide Silence, Panic! At the Disco, Bullet for My Valentine and Whitechapel as well.

Upon the loss of 50 million songs in 2018, MySpace issued a statement, explaining, "As a result of a server migration project, any photos, videos, and audio files you uploaded more than three years ago may no longer be available on or from Myspace. We apologize for the inconvenience and suggest that you retain your back up copies. If you would like more information, please contact our Data Protection Officer."