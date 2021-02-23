Guy Fieri Opens Unique Restaurant in New Hampshire

Guy Fieri is a celebrity chef best known for his frosted tips and is best known for his Food Network shows, Diners Drive-Ins and Dives as well as Guy's Grocery Games.

While Guy has gained a huge following over the years for his beloved shows, books, and unmatched enthusiasm, he does often find himself the butt of celebrity chef jokes. In part due to his creative lingo like heading down to Flavortown.

Guy capitalized on Flavortown, however, creating a unique chain restaurant that has found a home in New Hampshire.

GettyImages

As reported by WMUR, Flavortown Kitchen has opened in Salem, New Hampshire. The same town that is home to beloved New England amusement park, Canobie Lake Park.

What makes Flavortown Kitchen unique is that it is delivery only.

Getty Images

Looking at the menu, Flavortown Kitchen offers dishes that you would come to expect from a character like Guy such as "The Crazy Cuban Sandwich" which features smoked pork, ham, his trademark Donkey Sauce (aioli), and potato sticks, Jalapeno Pig Poppers, and Chicken Parm-eroni, which, as the name suggests is a chicken parmesan that is topped with pepperoni.

If you'd like to try some of Guy's dishes the New Hampshire location is at 275 Rockingham Park Boulevard.

There are even a few Seacoast towns that are close enough to get delivery from this new spot, including Atkinson and Plaistow.

Check out the menu and order here next time you're in New Hampshire, here!

