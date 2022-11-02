Guilty Pleas in ‘One of the Largest Seizures in the Greater Bangor Area’
Guilty Pleas in Case Involving “staggering quantity of drugs”
A drug trafficking case involving “one of the largest drug seizures in the greater Bangor area” has resulted in guilty pleas from two men from Michigan.
Investigation and Drugs Seized
In March 2021, investigators raided a motel room in Bangor and seized 2 pounds of crack cocaine, over half a pound of fentanyl, 2 ounces of cocaine, a handgun and thousands of dollars in drug proceeds. The street value of the drugs was estimated at $100,000.
Arrested at the Scene
Thirty-four-year-old Andre DuJuan Terry Jr. was arrested at the scene. He was taken to the Penobscot County Jail and later released on bail.
Second Drug Raid and Seizure
Another raid at a house in Herman in July of 2021 resulted in the seizure of 1 pound of fentanyl, ¾ of a pound of meth, 3 ounces of crack cocaine, an AK-47 and a handgun, and 3 pounds of fentanyl at the residence, according to the Bangor Daily News.
Terry was arrested again along with 26-year-old Devon Lamont Campbell. Both men are from Ypsilanti, Michigan.
“One of the largest seizures in the greater Bangor area”
Assistant Attorney General Jason Horn said, “This is a staggering quantity of drugs for Maine and one of the largest seizures in the greater Bangor area,” as reported by the Bangor Daily News.
Sentencing
Terry will face 12 years in prison and a $400 fine in his plea deal. Sentencing for Campbell will take place later in November 2022.