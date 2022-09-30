Guilty Plea for Importing Meth from Canada into the U.S.

A 23-year-old Calais man pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 to importing meth into the United States in Aroostook County, Maine.

The guilty plea was made in U.S. District Court in Bangor, said U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee.

According to Court Records

Court records show that 23-year-old Victor Sousa crossed from the United States and into Canada on July 2, 2019 via the Madawaska Port of Entry. A few hours later, Sousa re-entered the United States where Agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection found 93 pills hidden in his underwear.

The word “ICE” was imprinted on the pills that later tested positive for meth. Officials said Sousa admitted to law enforcement that he had gone to Canada to buy the pills.

Sentencing and Guidelines

Sousa now faces up to 20 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release. His sentencing will take place after the United States Probation Office completes a presentence investigation into the case. A federal judge will consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors to determine the sentence.

Agencies Involved in the Investigation

The case was investigated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security.