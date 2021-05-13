Dead and Company Announce 2021 US Tour & Are Coming To New England
Dead and Company are the Grateful Dead spin-off band starring surviving original members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.
In February of 2020, Dead and Company revealed dates for a US summer tour. I was particularly pumped to hear this news, being WBLM's resident Dead Head.
The 2020 tour was to conclude at Boston's historic Fenway Park with a two-night stand on August 7 and 8. I'd gone to a 2017 summer show at Fenway with my youngest son and it was a bonding experience like no other. The moment about mid-show when I glanced over at my son and saw him involuntarily start dancing, I knew this was the beginning of him being hooked. He was feelin' the the one-of-kind vibes for the very first time. A Grateful Dad was proud to pass on the tradition.
So when I let him know that Dead and Company were going to be at Fenway again, we were wicked pumped! Then "you know what" happened.
Well today WBLM is very proud to bring Maine Dead Heads a very special concert announcement.
Dead and Company will bring the circus back to New England for a two-night stand kicking off Labor Day Weekend.
WHEN: Thursday September 2nd and Friday September 3rd, 2021
WHERE: Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts
On Sale: Friday May 21, 2021 at Noontime
Here's a bit of the show my son, Carter and I saw in 2017. Here's to hoping we get there together again this year...The Music Never Stops!