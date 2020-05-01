Get Paid $1000 To Binge Watch Star Wars
Some offers are just too good to be true but, this isn't one of them.
So here's the deal. EDsmart, a college-ranking website, is on the search for someone to binge watch all 11 Star Wars feature films, and all episodes of The Mandalorian, for a cool, crisp $1,000... oh, by the way they are also going to throw in a bunch of other stuff.
Sound like something you would be down for? CLICK HERE for all the details and to enter. Act fast as the deadline is May 3rd.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app