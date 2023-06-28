Funtown Splashtown USA to Host 21+ Event “All Grown Up” in July

Do you remember the thrill of Funtown Splashtown USA, but found yourself avoiding the park in recent years due to the joyful chaos of children? Or perhaps you've grown up and missed the excitement that this iconic amusement park provided during your childhood. Well, now is your chance to recapture those memories and create new ones in a relaxed and adult-oriented atmosphere.

Get ready to relive the carefree days of Summer youth at Funtown Splashtown USA's "All Grown Up" event. On July 15th, this evening promises an unforgettable experience for all those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With a touch of nostalgia and a hint of adventure, this special event will transport you back to the days when the park was your ultimate playground.

The park wants folks to take note of the following details to ensure your evening at "All Grown Up" is filled with nothing but laughter and good times:

This event is exclusively for guests aged 21 and above. They kindly ask that individuals who are under 21 years old refrain from purchasing tickets as entry will be denied without a refund.

Folks should remember to bring their valid, non-expired, physical state-issued photo ID for verification at the entrance.

A "specific ticket" is required for this event and is not valid for any other visit to the park.

Once you step foot into the park for the evening, you will not be permitted to leave and re-enter.

To ensure the highest quality experience, outside food and beverages are not permitted inside the park upon entry.

For convenience and security purposes, only small clutch-style handbags measuring 10 inches x 6 inches x 2 inches will be allowed. All clutches will be subject to a thorough search upon entry. Backpacks, purses, and large bags should be left at home.

Additionally, Funtown Splashtown USA kindly requests that all attendees uphold proper conduct and etiquette when interacting with the team members and fellow guests. They believe that all who attend this event can embrace the mature, responsible, and enjoyable atmosphere that they strive to create. However, those unable to adhere to these expectations will be escorted from the premises without a refund.

So don’t be a jerk!

Save the date, mark your calendars, and stay tuned for updates as Funtown Splashtown USA invites you to embark on a nostalgic journey and embrace the excitement of being "All Grown Up."