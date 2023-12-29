A 33-year-old Fort Fairfield man was arrested Tuesday for Aggravated Drug Trafficking, Possession, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

Fort Fairfield Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking and More

The Fort Fairfield Police Department said John Castonguay from Fort Fairfield was taken into custody and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Domestic Disturbance Call

Police responded to a residence to a domestic disturbance call on Fort Hill Street around 12 pm Tuesday.

Police Located Drug Trafficking Evidence

“During the course of the investigation of the disturbance, Officers on scene located suspected illicit drugs along with evidence of drug trafficking,” said Fort Fairfield Chief of Police Matthew E. Cummings.

Drugs Seized with Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed for a vehicle, residence and outbuildings. Officers seized approximately 48 grams of meth, approximately 8 grams of Fentynal, cutting agent, drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotics trafficking.

Multiple Charges

Castonguay is facing multiple charges including Domestic violence assault, 3 counts of Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, 3 counts of Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person. Additional charges are possible.

Bail and Court Date

His bail was set at $200 cash with supervised Community Corrections release. His court date is scheduled for April 10, 2024.

