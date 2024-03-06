House Destroyed by Early Morning Fire In Maine

A home was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning on Bryant Road in New Gloucester.

Six Maine Fire Departments on the Scene

The New Gloucester Fire Department said the house was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Six fire departments responded to the blaze at the two-story home.

House Destroyed by Fire

The house was completely destroyed. Crews were able to save part of a two-car garage connected to the residence.

No Injuries Reported

No injuries were reported to the home owners or firefighters, according to WGME News.

Cause of Fire under Investigation

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Updates will be posted to social media when more information is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts sent to your smart devices.

