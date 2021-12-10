Weekend Weather

The weekend weather is going to bring a mix of snow and rain, and yes, even some freezing rain before it’s all done.

This all gets started on Friday and right on through Saturday and Sunday. It’s kind of what we expect this time of year as we get into mid December in Aroostook County, Maine.

There will not be a lot of accumulation with only about half an inch of snow, but conditions will be less than optimal when we do get the precipitation.

Travel Conditions

Travel always comes to mind when we talk about the bad stuff coming down. It’s going to be the weekend when less people have to make a commute to work, but it’s also the time we like to get out and get some things done and enjoy our time off.

Here’s what’s in store for us in the next few days and into the first part of next week in Aroostook County, Maine.

Aroostook County, Maine Forecast

Friday: Snow possible in the afternoon with temps around 22.

Friday Night: Snow showers after 10 p.m. with a low of 17.

Saturday: A 90% chance of precipitation. A mix of snow and freezing rain before 2 p.m. turning to freezing rain. High close to 38. Less than half an inch of accumulation.

Saturday Night: An 90% chance of rain and snow until early Sunday morning. Low of 28. Windy.

Sunday: Clearing up after some snow and rain before 7 a.m. A high of 37.

Monday - Tuesday: Partly cloudy with daytime temps in the mid 30’s and nighttime lows close to 20.

The best bet is to make your plans to get your Christmas shopping done and run your errands the first part of the week as things clear up a little.

