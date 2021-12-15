Freezing Rain

Although Wednesday during the day will be cloudy, it’s going to get worse Wednesday night into Thursday for most of the day.

It will make travel difficult at a time of year when everyone needs to get out and finish up Christmas shopping.

Aroostook County Forecast

Here’s a look at the details of the midweek forecast and right on through the weekend.

Wednesday: Clouds come in with a high of 24. The wind chill factor will make it seem colder around -7.

Wednesday Night: Snow after 11 p.m. We should see about 1 to 2 inches of accumulation. Low around 18.

Thursday: Freezing rain, snow and sleet before 11 a.m. Freezing rain continues until around 2 p.m. with rain after that. About half an inch of snow accumulation. High near 38.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain and showers overnight. Low around 35.

Friday: Showers in the morning then the sun comes out as we get close to the weekend. 39 for the high. Gusty winds.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a low around 20.

The weekend looks to be mostly clear but cold with Saturday bringing some snow.

Saturday: A 20% chance of snow after 12 p.m. Otherwise partly sunny. 26 for the high.

Saturday Night: A 40% chance of snow possible. Around 14 for the low.

Sunday: A 30% chance of snow before 8 a.m.. Near 21 for the high.

Sunday Night: Clouds and cold with temps around 7.

Monday: Sunny with a high of 21.

