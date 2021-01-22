Free Family Outdoor Adventures – U-Maine Cooperative

Hey, if you are looking for a great reason to get outside with your family plus learn some very useful skills the University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is kicking off a new monthly outdoor educational series for families with kids, that range from ages 7 to 18.

This will be a collaboration with the Maine Primitive Skills School and Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine . Each month will have a different focused program according to the University of Maine Cooperative Extension website.

January 31: Bird Language and Nature Awareness

February 28: Useful Trees and Plants of Winter

March 28: Responsible Fire Making

April 25: Useful Trees & Plants of Spring

These "Outdoor Family Adventures" really put together an awesome opportunity to get with your family and enjoy the great outdoors, as well as learn many cools things. All the programs will be held from 3 to 5 pm at 2273 North Belfast Ave., Augusta.

There will be several safety protocols in place. BYO-Everything. Bring your own camp chairs, water, snacks, warm clothing.

All the series are free; registration is required. CLICK HERE To register.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Alisha Targonski at 207-622-7546 or alisha.r.targonski@maine.edu.

