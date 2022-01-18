Fraudulent Purchases at Local Businesses in Saint-Quentin, N.B.

Fraudulent Purchases in Saint-Quentin Community

There have been several reports of fraudulent purchases at local businesses in the Saint-Quentin community. The RCMP is asking for the public to help identify the individual in video-surveillance photos.

Police said a stolen credit card was used at several different locations on Monday , January 17. The person in the photo used the card for fraudulent purchases at Shoppers Drug Mart, Thompson Passion Plein Air and Dépanneur L J McCormick.

Video-Surveillance Photos

The photos below are black and white and provide some good detail about the person of interest in this case. Look closely at the clothes and what they are wearing. The mask covers the face and makes it more difficult to recognize the individual.

RCMP RCMP loading...

RCMP RCMP loading...

Contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers with Information

Contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2145 if you have any information about this investigation or can identify or recognize the individual in the photos. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The RCMP on Social Media

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in New Brunswick Facebook page is maintained on a regular basis. You can comment on posts and see the latest news in the region.

Get our free mobile app

More Information

This news story will be updated with additional information when it is made available and released to the public. Look for added details on our home page, app and on social media.

Houlton Log Home is a Dream Come True