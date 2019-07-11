Apartment Building Fire Claims One Life

A fatal fire at an apartment building in Saint-Quentin, N.B. is under investigation by the Northeast District RCMP.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, police and the Saint-Quentin fire department responded to a call of a fire at a five-unit apartment building on Canada Street.

A 63-year-old man was found unconscious and removed from the building. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there. Other tenants of the apartment building were not injured.

Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine exact cause of death. The RCMP and the Provincial Fire Marshal's office are working together to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators believe, at this time, that the fire was not suspicious.