Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161

Fort Kent Man Seriously Injured in Head-on Collision on Route 161

Angela Waye/Thinkstock

A 20-year-old Fort Kent man was seriously injured Monday evening when the SUV he was driving collided head-on with a semi-truck on Route 161 in Fort Kent.

According to the Fort Kent Police Department, police and paramedics responded to the crash on the Caribou Road around 6:00 p.m.  Police say a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee, operated by 20-year-old Ashton Bernier of Fort Kent, was traveling north on the Caribou Road. Meanwhile, a 1999 Sterling Semi-Truck, operated by 69-year-old Glenwood McEwen of Presque Isle, was heading south.

The semi-truck was hauling a gravel trailer, which was empty at the time. The initial investigation revealed that there was a head-on collision after one of the vehicles crossed the centerline. Police said the semi-truck became engulfed in flames, which was extinguished by the Fort Kent Fire Department.

Bernier was extricated from his vehicle and transported by Ambulance Service, Inc. to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent with what police called “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.” McEwen sustained minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital for treatment.

An officer from the Presque Isle Police Department responded to the scene to reconstruct the accident. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Fort Kent Police said Route 161 was covered in oil after the collision and the Maine DOT treated about 100 feet of the roadway with sand. Police were urging motorists to use caution and be alert of any road signs and cones posted in the area.

The semi-truck is owned by Michaud & Michaud Trucking out of Caribou.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: Crash, Fort Kent, injury, Rt 161
Categories: Local News, Local News Today, Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top