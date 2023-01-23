Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below).

Fire Crews Battle Overnight Fire

The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.

State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation

The two story building was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. The cause has not yet been determined. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation.

Local Assistance

Several local agencies and departments provided mutual assistance including the Easton Fire Department and the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department. The Fort Fairfield Police Department took care of traffic control around the area.

