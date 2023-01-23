Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Battle Late Night Fire on Center Limestone Road

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue Battle Late Night Fire on Center Limestone Road

Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue

Crews with Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue battled a two story structure fire on Center Limestone Road late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. (See the photos below).

Fire Crews Battle Overnight Fire

The blaze was extinguished and cleared around 1:30 am on Sunday morning. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. The building was owned by Philip Christensen and was a total loss, said Chief Mike Jalbert.

State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation

The two story building was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. The cause has not yet been determined. The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation.

Local Assistance

Several local agencies and departments provided mutual assistance including the Easton Fire Department and the Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department. The Fort Fairfield Police Department took care of traffic control around the area.

News Updates and App Alerts

This news story from Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue will be updated with more information when it is released and made available. Download the station’s app to get breaking news sent directly to your smart devices.

Follow Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue on their Facebook page and get additional info on their homepage.

ALSO READ: Woman Dies After Snowmobile Crash in Andover, Maine

READ MORE: Spike Mats & K-9 Used to Arrest Maine Man for Attempted Kidnapping, Police Chase & Resisting Arrest

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.
Filed Under: Center Limestone Road, fire, Fort Fairfield Fire Rescue
Categories: Articles, Local News Today, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From