See Foo Fighters Cover Queen’s ‘Somebody to Love’

Just a few days before their monumental return to Madison Square Garden this weekend, Foo Fighters brought out all the stops at a Los Angeles club, including a cover of Queen's "Somebody to Love."

"We were practicing, and Dave [Grohl] said, 'What song do you want to do? "Cold Day in the Sun" or "Sunday Rain"'? - which are two songs that I did with the Foo Fighters on past records," drummer Taylor Hawkins said as he took center stage at at the Canyon Club last night. "But I said, 'No, I want to do a good song.'"

The band, with Grohl on drums, then launched into "Somebody to Love." You can watch the video below.

The rest of the band's 23-song set featured multiple songs from their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, as well as a rendition of their classic "Times Like These" that opened the show.

The band will make a much-anticipated appearance at New York's Madison Square Garden this weekend, a performance that will mark the venue's first full-capacity show since the coronavirus pandemic began.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement regarding the upcoming concert. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long-ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."