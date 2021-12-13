Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus + The Strokes Lead 2022 Lollapalooza Chile Lineup

The godfather of eclectic music festivals, Lollapalooza, has expanded globally and the Lollapalooza Chile festival will be celebrating their 10th anniversary next year in grand fashion. They've lined up Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus and The Strokes to headline the weekend run March 18-20 at the new location Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos.

All three headliners are also topping the bill at Lollapalooza Brazil and Lollapalooza Argentina festivals that will be taking place in South America next year.

While artists from a variety of genres will take place, rock and metal fans looking to travel, you'll be able to catch Jane's Addiction, Machine Gun Kelly, Turnstile, Phoebe Bridgers, Idles, A Day to Remember, Alexisonfire, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Marky Ramone, Alain Johannes and many more.

There's also such top talent from other genres as Doja Cat, A$AP Rock and Martin Garrix, Alesso, Jack Harlow, Alessia Cara, Marina, LP and JXDN. See the full lineup listed below.

For information about the 2022 edition of Lollapalooza Chile, check here.

2022 Lollapalooza Chile Lineup

Lollapalooza Chile