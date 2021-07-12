Watch Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees’ ‘You Should Be Dancing’

Foo Fighters have unveiled a new video for their high-energy cover of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing."

The song is one of six Bee Gees covers Foo Fighters recorded for their upcoming album, Hail Satin, an LP that will be released under the alter ego the Dee Gees. The album also includes "Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than A Woman," as well as Andy Gibb’s “Shadow Dancing.”

Frontman Dave Grohl remembered being surprised at the ease at which he could slip into a higher vocal range for the song. “We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it.' And let me tell you, I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!" he said when Foo Fighters first performed the song on BBC Radio 2 in February. (The band also included "You Should Be Dancing" in its set list at last month's sold-out Madison Square Garden concert.) "I sang the song, and it was, like, six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

You can watch the new video below.

Set for release on July 17 as part of the second and final "drop" of Record Store Day 2021, Hail Satin will also showcase live versions of five songs from Foo Fighters' most recent album, Medicine at Midnight. The release will feature a limited-edition vinyl packaged in a disco-style rainbow Mylar sleeve.