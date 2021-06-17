Foo Fighters Cover Bee Gees for Record Store Day LP

Foo Fighters have revived their disco moniker, the Dee Gees, for an upcoming album.

The 10-track Hail Satin, featuring five Bee Gees covers, is out July 17 on limited-edition vinyl as part of Record Store Day's second 2021 event. The LP, recorded at the band's 606 studios, is split directly between tributes to the Gibb brothers and live-in-the-studio versions of Foo Fighters tunes.

Side One includes covers of Bee Gees' "You Should Be Dancing," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," along with Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing." Side Two features live takes on several songs ("Making a Fire," "Shame Shame," "Waiting on a War," "No Son of Mine" and "Cloudspotter") from the Foos' recently issued Medicine at Midnight LP.

A list of participating record stores is available at the RSD site. A press release for the album suggests that, for an optimal experience, fans "listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know … )."

Foo Fighters first unveiled the Dee Gees during a February spot on BBC Radio 2's "Sofa Session," playing their version of "You Should Be Dancing." Frontman Dave Grohl explained their approach to host Jo Wiley, saying they aimed to capture the song's original vibe.

“We’ve been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, ‘Record a cover song for Jo,’" he said. "And while we were having this conversation somebody said, ‘Hey, have you seen that Bee Gees documentary?’ And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn’t seen it! So I was like, ‘Why don’t we just do a Bee Gees song?’ And someone was just like, ‘Okay ... how do you wanna do it?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s do it like the Bee Gees.’"

The Dee Gees, 'Hail Satin' Track Listing

Side A: The Dee Gees

1. "You Should Be Dancing"

2. "Night Fever"

3. "Tragedy"

4. "Shadow Dancing"

5. "More Than a Woman"

Side B: LIVE at 606

6. "Making A Fire"

7. "Shame Shame"

8. "Waiting on a War"

9. "No Son of Mine"

10. "Cloudspotter"