The New Owners of Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer

Josh Tweedie and Shawn Gillen are the new owners of the Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering Trailer. Josh Tweedie is the owner of Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA, and Shawn Gillen is the Sheriff for the Aroostook Sheriff’s Office. They are doing local events and have plans to set up at least one night a week at the Mars Hill IGA.

Tweedie said the food trailer has been in the works for a little while as they made sure they found the right one.

Getting the Trailer

The trailer that met all the specifications was located in Macon, Georgia. Tweedie said they made the trip to get it a few weeks ago. “We did a lot of research over the Winter and Spring trying to find the right one. Most of the ones we found with the quality we were looking for were a long way from here. There was nothing close, otherwise we would have gotten one closer or local.” They found the one they wanted and had a few modifications done to it. Tweedie and Gillen, along with their boys, made the trek to Georgia and picked it up.

Tweedie Tweedie loading...

The Menu

“We like to call it backyard style BBQ,” said Tweedie. The menu is anything that can be grilled, smoked or barbecued. They specialize in chicken, pork, pulled pork, wings, ribs, burgers and hot dogs. Brisket is also going to be part of the options. They are going to have some desserts too.

Tweedie Tweedie loading...

Setting Up in Mars Hill

The plan is to do events and open one night a week in Mars Hill on Mondays or Tuesdays. “Those are the days when most restaurants in town are closed. Many people in town said there’s a need for it,” said Tweedie. The trailer will be set up on those days at the Mars Hill IGA until early October.

Tweedie Tweedie loading...

Events

Tweedie announced on Facebook that the trailer will be open on Tuesday, August 9 around 11:30 a.m. at Mars Hill IGA. One of the most recent events they catered was at the Nordic Heritage Center for the Nordic Trail Fest. They also recently catered a wedding rehearsal dinner for someone who worked at Star City IGA. “We’re looking to do one or two events a month for now.” The focus is on community events, office parties, private parties and weddings for 50 or more people. They have around 10 on the schedule between now and mid-October. The trailer will also be at Big Rock Mountain for the Big Rock Trail Fest as part of Mars Hill Homecoming Days. After the event on Saturday, the trailer will be parked at the Mars Hill IGA.

Tweedie Tweedie loading...

New Venture

Tweedia and Gillen have been grilling for six years at each of the stores for IGA Customer Appreciation Days. The food truck is a new venture. “We’re excited. We both have full time jobs. We’re starting small, but already getting a lot of requests. Shawn and I really enjoy it. It’s an outlet for us. It gives us a chance to spend some time together with good friends, see people, and give them a chance to enjoy our food.” Tweedie said the trailer has its own licensing as Hometown Proud BBQ and Catering, and works in cohorts with the stores for all the products.

Tweedie Tweedie loading...

Get our free mobile app

For more information, go to the Mars Hill, Hillside and Star City IGA Facebook page.