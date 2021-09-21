First Day of Fall Tomorrow, Leaves Are Changing Color
Today is the last day of summer, therefore the first day of fall is tomorrow. And soon it'll be one of those times in Maine that make those from away jealous. Fall colors are coming. Yes there is a lot of attention on leaves changing already, but we don't need to be in too much of a hurry, do we?
It is a gorgeous time of the year. No humidity, yet still warm. Crisp morning temperatures. Not as many tourists as in the past few months. And yes the leaves are starting to change. Those breathtaking stunning visuals are coming very soon.
Until then here are a few photos from downtown Bangor, Orland, Bucksport, Blue Hill, and Hudson.
Color Of The Leaves Today
