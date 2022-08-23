Device on Parsons Street in Presque Isle was a Pipe Bomb

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office said a suspicious package found on August 18, 2022 at a residence on Parson’s Street in Presque Isle was a pipe bomb.

Officials have determined that “the device belonged to the deceased and that it was handmade," according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Bomb Team Made the Device Inoperable

The device was made inoperable by the bomb team, said Moss.

Townsquare Media Townsquare Media loading...

Presque Isle Police Were Responding to a Call of a Deceased Male

Parsons Street was blocked off around 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 in Presque Isle as Police investigated the report of a deceased male at 17 Parsons Street.

During the investigation, law enforcement located the suspicious package. The area was vacated and Parsons Street was closed for several hours.

Read original story.

Get our free mobile app

Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation is Ongoing

Moss said the investigation is continuing and is ongoing.

News Updates

This news story from Presque Isle, Maine will be updated when more information is made available and released. Look for additional details in the homepage, on the app, and on social media. Listen weekday mornings to news broadcasts with updates at 12 p.m. noon and at 5 p.m. (eastern time).

New Maine Laws In 2022 On Monday, August 15th, 2022 nearly two dozen new laws went into effect. Here are some of the highlights