Fire in New Denmark, N.B. Heavily Damages Home

A couple in New Denmark, New Brunswick was displaced by a fire Thursday night that heavily damaged their home.

Fire crews responded around 8:20 p.m. to the blaze on Route 380, just southeast of Grand Falls.

A woman was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The man was not home at the time the fire broke out.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers have been helping the couple with funds for emergency purchases like food, clothing and other basics. The woman and man are staying with a relative for the time being.