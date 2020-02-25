Fire Damages Presque Isle Residence [PHOTOS]

The Presque Isle Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in the Skyway area around noontime on Tuesday.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze. The duplex on Micmac drive, near the intersection with Midway Drive, was heavily damaged.

Townsquare Media

Officials say the tenants evacuated safely but firefighters rescued a dog that was suffering from smoke inhalation and barely breathing. Presque Isle Fire Department used animal resuscitation equipment to revive the dog.

Townsquare Media

Crews were able to keep the fire contained to one side of the duplex.. Officials say the fire started on the stove in the kitchen.