Fire at Historic Sheriff Winslow House, Upper Woodstock, NB
Firefighters from Woodstock, Hartland and Debec responded to a fire Saturday night at the historic Sheriff Winslow House in Upper Woodstock.
The River Valley Sun reports the fire broke out early in the evening in the recently renovated one-level addition to the home. The original structure was built in the 1880s.
The couple who owns the house escaped unharmed. Firefighters remained at the scene until early Sunday.
