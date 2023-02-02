Fire at Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan, Maine

Firefighters battled a fire at Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Emergency teams were also on the scene for assistance, according to the Skowhegan Fire Department.

People Were in the Plant When the Fire Started at Gifford’s Ice Cream

The fire has been contained and extinguished. It started in one of the plant’s coolers on Hathaway Street around 9:30 am Thursday morning, said a spokesperson for Gifford’s Ice Cream. When the fire started, 36 people were in the plant. They were able to get out and no injuries have been reported, according to WABI News.

Developing Story and More Information To Be Released

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released and made available.

Get our free mobile app

Download the App For Free

Download the station’s app for alerts sent directly to your smart devices.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.