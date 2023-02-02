Fire at Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan, Maine
Firefighters battled a fire at Gifford’s Ice Cream Plant in Skowhegan Thursday morning. Emergency teams were also on the scene for assistance, according to the Skowhegan Fire Department.
People Were in the Plant When the Fire Started at Gifford’s Ice Cream
The fire has been contained and extinguished. It started in one of the plant’s coolers on Hathaway Street around 9:30 am Thursday morning, said a spokesperson for Gifford’s Ice Cream. When the fire started, 36 people were in the plant. They were able to get out and no injuries have been reported, according to WABI News.
Developing Story and More Information To Be Released
This story is developing and will be updated when more information is released and made available.
