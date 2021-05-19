Fire at 4-Unit Apartment Building, Auburn, Maine
A two-alarm fire early Wednesday morning caused significant damage to a 4-unit apartment in Auburn.
Firefighters responded to the fire on Hazel Street just before 5:00 a.m.
WMTW reports a neighbor ran to the building with a ladder to help people on the top floors escape through windows as flames shot from the building. Heavy smoke was visible from across the river in Lewiston.
There were about a dozen people living in building, including several children. Everyone escaped the blaze, although four were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns.
Get our free mobile app
Officials said the building is likely a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.