Fingerprints from Ransom Note Used to Find 9-Year-Old Girl

A 47-year-old man was arrested and a 9-year-old girl from New York is safe after he abducted her at a campsite on Saturday.

9-Year-Old Girl Found Safe after Abduction

Craig Nelson Ross Jr. was taken into custody Monday after a ransom note was left in the family’s mailbox at a state park where they were camping.

Fingerprints from Ransom Note Identified Suspect

Police said the ransom note was dropped off around 4:20 am Monday morning. Officials found fingerprints on the letter and matched the prints to Ross Jr. from a 1999 DWI case in Saratoga, New York.

Girl Rescued from Cupboard in Suspect’s Home

Police did a “dynamic entry” at the residence Nelson shares with his mother. He was arrested following a struggle. The 9-year-old girl, Charlotte Sena, was rescued from a cupboard where she was found, according to WGME News.

Police: Child Appeared to be “Physically Unharmed”

Officials said Sena appeared to be “outwardly, physically unharmed.” She was taken to a hospital for observation and treatment.

Intoxicated Man with a Sword Created a Standoff with Police

Amber Alert Sent on Saturday

An AMBER alert was sent out on Saturday evening around 6:45 pm after Sena went missing from Moreau Lake State Park in Gansevoort, New York.

