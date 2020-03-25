Fender Offers Three Months of Free Guitar Lessons to 100,000 Musicians

Fender is stepping up to help guitarists get through isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The guitar giant is offering three months of online guitar lessons to 100,000 players.

Getting through coronavirus self-quarantine will certainly take its mental toll on those selfless enough to stay inside. Flattening the curve while keeping older and immunocompromised individuals safe from infection is the top goal of the public right now, and Fender is hoping to brighten their homestay.

Fender announced their free guitar lessons program via social media:

With everything happening in the world, music has the power to connect us. We want to do our part to see you through - the way we know hoe. To start, we’re offering 3 months of free online guitar, bass and ukulele lessons to the first 100,000 who sign up for Fender Play. We’re all going to be spending more time inside - so we might as well make some noise.

According to Fender, so many musicians signed up for free lessons that their website started experiencing technical difficulties. The guitar manufacturers also cleared up that users will not have to provide credit card information to sign up for lessons. Get more details here.

Gibson have also made strides during this bizarre and trying time, paying each of their hourly factory workers $1,000 after factories shut their doors. Bandcamp also extended help to their artists, raising over $4 million for musicians in just one day.