Ex-Caribou Woman Pleads Guilty in Federal Court

A former Caribou woman now living in Glenburn pleaded guilty to multiple drug charges, as well as firearms charges, in U.S. District Court. 31-Year-old Danielle McBrearity pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her involvement in a conspiracy to distribute drugs in Aroostook County and Penobscot County.

Specifics:

The charges issued were to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl and two charges of being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of firearms. McBrearity's conspiracy operated between September of 2019 and February of 2021.

The timeline

Court records show that Danielle McBrearity and her conspiracy obtained large amounts of the drugs and were attempting to distribute them in the two Maine counties. During this time, McBrearity was found to be under the influence of substances and illegally possessing firearms. The first instance occurred on February 27, 2020 and the second occurrence was on August 15, 2020. The nature of the investigation required the resources of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF).

Let's hear it for the good guys

The Bangor Police Department and the Old Town Police Department were part of the investigation. They assisted the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, The U.S. DEA, as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on the drug ring.

McBrearity now awaits sentencing and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release on each drug conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release for each firearms charge. In total, she faces over $10 million in fines stemming from all of the charges.

