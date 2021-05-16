Eric Clapton Details ‘Severe Reactions’ to AstraZeneca Vaccine

Eric Clapton has described the “severe reactions” he experienced after receiving the AstraZenaca COVID-19 vaccine.

“In February this year … I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days,” the rocker explained in a letter to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei. “About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers. Needless to say the reactions were disastrous.”

Clapton went on to detail the various side-effects he experienced. “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks,” the guitarist confessed. “I feared I would never play again (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.)”

Clapton blamed “the propaganda” surrounding the vaccine for what he believes was misinformation regarding its safety. The rocker has been vocal in his opposition of the English government and lockdown laws instituted around the coronavirus pandemic.

AstraZenaca’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by the WHO and has been made available in the U.K and European Union, however it has not yet been approved for release in the United States.

In December, Clapton released the anti-lockdown song “Stand and Deliver” alongside Van Morrison. In his recent letter, the legendary guitarist noted he was “immediately regaled with contempt and scorn” for the views he expressed in the song.

Still, it appears the musician will not be backing down from his criticism of both the U.K. government and vaccinations.

“I’ve been a rebel all my life, against tyranny and arrogant authority, which is what we have now,” Clapton opined. “But I also crave fellowship, compassion and love, and that I find here... I believe with these things we can prevail.”

