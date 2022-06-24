Win an Eric Clapton ‘Nothing but the Blues’ Deluxe Box Set

More than 25 years after its recording, Eric Clapton’s Nothing but the Blues has finally been released, and one lucky UCR reader will win a Super Deluxe Box Set, valued at over $200!

Recorded in 1994 during Clapton’s tour in support of the blues covers album From the Cradle, Nothing but the Blues features over an hour of previously unreleased live performances. An accompanying documentary, executive produced by Martin Scorsese, chronicled Clapton’s love of the blues, his reverence for the genre’s legends and his take on classic standards. The documentary was shown on PBS in 1995 and earned an Emmy nomination, but this marks the first time it's been officially released.

While several From the Cradle songs appear on Nothing but the Blues, the newly released renditions showcase Clapton’s ability to bend and shape the material in a live setting. Nothing But the Blues also features songs that did not appear on From the Cradle, including Jimmy Rogers’ “Blues All Day Long” and Robert Johnson’s “Malted Milk,” as well as the standards “Every Day I Have the Blues” and “Forty-Four.”

The Super Deluxe Edition comes with the documentary on Blu-ray, the soundtrack on both 2-LP vinyl and CD, a bonus CD with four extra tracks - “Driftin’,” "County Jail Blues,” “Kid Man Blues” and “It’s Too Bad” - and an exclusive hardcover book with memorabilia, including a numbered lithograph, poster, Clapton guitar string set, custom guitar picks and an exclusive bandana.

To enter, submit your information in the form at the top of this page. The contest ends on Friday, July 8, at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Watch Eric Clapton's Rendition of 'Have You Ever Loved a Woman' From 'Nothing but the Blues'