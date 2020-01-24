Enhanced Security Protocol at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

If you are attending the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships on Saturday, January 25th or the Class B, C, or D Northern Maine Basketball Championship Tournament in February, or for that matter, any event at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor you should be advised of the enhanced security protocol.

You're not going to just be able to purchase your ticket and walk in! You should allow extra time to go through security! Please read below so you're not surprised, have to make a trip back to your vehicle or are late to the start!

CROSS INSURANCE CENTER SECURITY POLICY

All guests are subject to search prior to entering the Cross Insurance Center

The Cross Insurance Center uses metal detectors for all events

Staff will visually conduct bag and metal detection inspections to identify prohibited items to ensure the safety of all patrons

Guests will be subject to a secondary screening if alarm sounds going through the metal detectors (this may slow entry into the venue)

Any guest who declines to be searched, or is in possession of prohibited items, may be denied entry to the Cross Insurance Center

The Cross Insurance Center has a Bag Policy for all events

Any purses, brief cases, luggage, rollerbags, hardsided bags larger than 14” X 14” X 6” will not be allowed into the building

The Cross Insurance Center has a no re-entry policy for all events.

Prohibited items (including, but not limited to):

Weapons (guns, knives, chains, tasers, firearms, bats, billy clubs, night sticks, kubatons, spikes, brass knuckles, blackjacks, martial arts weapons, razor blades, box cutters, scissors, tools, etc)

Self Defense Sprays (mace, pepper spray)

Explosives (fireworks, ammunition)

Fuels, Torches, Lighter Fluid

Hazardous Items (chemicals, paint thinners, etc)

Projectiles, Frisbees, Beach Balls, Balloons

Alcohol, Illegal Drugs, or Drug Paraphernalia

Drones (UAS Unmanned Aircraft Systems) or Other Aircrafts

Laser Pointers (or other optical distractions)

Aerosol Cans or Noisemaking Devices (whistles, air horns, fog horns, plastic airhorns, etc)

Hoverboards or Skateboards

Professional Video or Audio Recording Devices

Sealed Packages of Any Kind

Selfie Sticks or Telescopic Devices

Pets (other than service animals)

Large Banners, Signs, or Flags

Outside Food & Beverage (except for baby food and medically necessary items)

Coolers, Hydration Packs, Bottles, Cans or Other Beverage Containers

Any Other Items Deemed Inappropriate by Arena Personnel

The Cross Insurance Center will not check or store any of the above prohibited items

Exceptions are made for medical and religious purpose, after proper inspection

The Cross Insurance Center is a smoke free arena.

Smoking includes cigarettes, cigars, illegal drugs of any kind, electronic cigarettes, and vaporizers.

There is a designated smoking area outside of the Cross Insurance Center beyond Section 101, outside the concourse

There is a no re-entry policy and those smoking outside of the designated area will not be allowed back into the venue

*The Cross Insurance Center retains the rights to refuse access to any guest that does not follow any/all facilities regulations