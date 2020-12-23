Versant Power Planning Response to Christmas Storm

With heavy rain and high winds potentially exceeding 60 mph expected Thursday night through Friday, the Versant Power storm team is preparing for any impacts in northern and eastern Maine.

"As we prepare our crews for a storm beginning Christmas Eve, we encourage the public to prepare for the possibility of power outages as well as difficult travel conditions," said Allison Doughty, Versant Power storm manager. "With such strong winds in the forecast, it is possible that conditions will be unsafe for our line crews, which may delay restoration times."

Versant Power will have crews prepared on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to address any public safety issues, assess damage and begin restoration efforts safely and as quickly as possible.

Customers are reminded to be mindful of the following safety hazards:

NEVER touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with one. It is never safe to move lines out of the way or drive over the top of them. It is not possible to tell if a line is energized simply by looking at it.

Be mindful of potential flooding and pooling water on the road. Drive carefully and slowly if you must travel.

If you use a generator, follow the manufacturers' guidelines at all times.

Customers with special medical needs are encouraged to create a plan to follow if power to their home is interrupted for a period of time.

Keep flashlights and fresh batteries handy, and make sure you have a supply of clean water and nonperishable foods at home.

Customers can report outages directly through their Online Services account, by using Versant Power's online Power Issue Report Form, or by calling Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000. You may also get the latest outage information by viewing the Live Outage and Restoration Map at versantpower.com. Follow us on Twitter (@versantpower) or on Instagram (versantpower).