Elks Hosting Supper for Military Veterans 

A principal precept of the Presque Isle Elks is that, “As long as there are Veterans, the Presque Isle Elks, Lodge #1954, will never forget them.”

According to Reuben Caron, Exalted Ruler of the Presque Isle Elks, Lodge #1954, “For all Elks, November is Elks Veterans Remembrance Month. By directive of the Elks Grand Exalted Ruler, all Elks Lodges throughout this country are asked to hold special events to honor our nation’s military Veterans.”

In keeping with this directive and as an expression of the gratitude of the individual members of the Presque Isle Elks, for the service to our country by all military Veterans, the Presque Isle Elks will serve a free, Veterans’ Day Dinner for all military Veterans, current military service personnel, and their spouses on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m., at the Elks Lodge located at 508 Main Street in Presque Isle.

This Veterans Days event is open to the public. The menu for the supper will include a wide variety of moose meat recipes, including Guinness moose stew, moose chili, moose meatballs in a variety of flavors, as well as chicken stew, ployes, home-made baked beans, hot rolls, corn chowder, seafood chowder, chili, fresh biscuits, American chopsuey with moose meat, lasagna, and a variety of desserts, coffee, tea, and soft drinks.

The moose meat for this event has been provided by the Maine Wardens Service as their own expression of gratitude to our military Veterans.

There will be no charge for any military Veteran, active servicemen or their spouses. There will be a minimal charge of only $5.00 per person for all other members of the public who wish to attend.

Again this year, Wendell Hudson, Dale Hudson, and James “Sheldon” Wright, military Veterans themselves, will share their musical talents with their fellow Veterans and guests, who attend this special supper. There will be door prizes for all Veterans and current military service personnel.

Transportation to the Elks Lodge for this event can be arranged by calling the Presque Isle Elks at 764-0985.

Appropriate Covid-19 protocol, as directed by Governor Janet Mills, will be followed. Attendees are asked to wear facial coverings until seated, and to maintain appropriate social distancing of, at least six feet from others, except for members of the same household.