Eight Vehicle Pile-Up on I-295

Maine State Police say three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in an eight-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 295 in Falmouth.

A trooper responded to a reported hit-and-run crash in the northbound lanes shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to WMTW.

Police say one vehicle involved in the crash continued northbound and was pulled over a short time later. While a state trooper was speaking with the driver, traffic began to slow down. Police say several drivers slammed on their brakes, leading to a number of rear-end crashes.

Eight vehicles were involved in the pile-up that blocked both lanes of travel.

State police said three people were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with "non-life-threatening injuries" and five vehicles were towed from the scene.