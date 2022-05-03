The Edmundston Police Force is asking for the public's help regarding the theft of a motorcycle in the overnight hours Monday at a local dealership.

Police say two men in a pickup truck drove into the yard of a recreational vehicle business and managed to steal a motorcycle before leaving. The theft was caught on security cameras.

Officials described the pickup as a dark-coloured Mazda with a "4 x 4" inscription on the rear. It also has light lines on the sides of the cargo box, is equipped with a back rack, a push-bar and a support on the roof.

As for the two men involved in the alleged crime, police say one wore a gray coat, black cap and blue jeans. The second man wore a dark coat with a gray hoodie and dark pants.

No description of the motorcycle was given and police did not identify the dealership.

If you have any information connected to suspect vehicle and/or these individuals, please contact the Edmundston Police Force at 506-739-2100 or email police@edmundston.ca

Press Release from Edmundston Police (en Français):

La Force policière d’Edmundston demande l’aide du public concernant un vol survenu dans la nuit du lundi 2 mai, chez un concessionnaire de véhicule récréatif d’Edmundston. Deux individus se sont rendus dans la cour de l’entreprise à bord d’une camionnette, et ont réussi à voler une motocyclette avant de prendre la fuite.

La camionnette recherchée est une Mazda de couleur foncée, portant des inscriptions « 4 x 4 » à l’arrière de la boite. Elle possède aussi des lignes plus pâles sur les côtés de la boite et est munie d’un « back rack », d’une « push-bar » et d’un support sur le toit.

En ce qui concerne les suspects, il s’agit de deux hommes. L’un portait un manteau gris, une casquette noire et des jeans bleus. Le second portait un manteau foncé avec un capuchon gris et un pantalon de couleur foncé.

Si vous avez des informations concernant ce véhicule et/ou ces individus, veuillez SVP communiquez immédiatement avec la Force policière d’Edmundston au 506-739-2100 ou police@edmundston.ca