Edmundston Man Arrested in Drug Trafficking Investigation

An Edmundston man faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine following a drug seizure in the city late last week.

Edmundston Police officers, including members of the Integrated Enforcement Unit, along with NB Department of Justice and Public Safety, executed a search warrant on Thursday at a residence on 39th Avenue in Edmundston.

During this search, officers allegedly seized several thousand methamphetamine tablets, cocaine, improperly stored firearms, Canadian currency and contraband cigarettes.

Police say 48-year-old Michel Levasseur was arrested in connection with the search. Levasseur appeared in Edmundston Provincial Court on Monday and was charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of drugs and having improperly stored firearms.

He is currently incarcerated pending his release hearing this Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The Edmundston Police Force is asking anyone who has information regarding drug trafficking or any other crime in the community, to please contact them at 506-739-2100 or New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

