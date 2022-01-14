Eddie Vedder LP to Feature Elton John, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder

Eddie Vedder has released more details about his upcoming solo album, Earthling, which includes guest appearances from Elton John, Ringo Starr, Stevie Wonder and Vedder's late father, Edward Severson Jr.

The singer also released a new single, "Brother the Cloud," as well as the track listing for the LP.

The new track follows two other songs that were released in the fall, "Long Way" and "The Haves." Earthling marks the Pearl Jam frontman's first solo album in 11 years.

You can listen to "Brother the Cloud" below.

Vedder is also scheduled to launch a tour in support of the album on Feb. 3, beginning at New York City's Beacon Theatre. He'll be backed by a recognizable group of musicians performing under the name Earthlings, including singer and guitarist Glen Hansard, drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), guitarist Josh Klinghoffer (ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane's Addiction) and guitarist and producer Andrew Watt.

"We just had a ball together, laughing and hanging out, popping beers and making the kind of music that we all love," Watt recently told Billboard. "I’m so excited for everyone to hear [Earthling]. We’re just finishing up the mixes and stuff, and I’m just really excited. I don’t want to say too much besides just to hear his voice in front of me and get to play guitar and bass under that? It’s like a celebration."

Earthling, which arrives on Feb. 11, is now available for pre-order, though a distributor's disclaimer notes that deluxe CD and vinyl formats will not be available to ship until June 2022 "due to supply chain issues."