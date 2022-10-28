Drugs Found in Safe after Suspect Tries to Flee in Belfast, Maine

Waldo County Jail

Illegal Drugs Found in Safe inside Vehicle

Police have arrested a Wiscasset man in Belfast after finding a safe in his vehicle containing fentanyl, heroin, and meth.

The incident occurred on October 4, 2022 when the Belfast Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Hunt Road. Authorities had received complaints of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

False Name Given to Police

Officers questioned the driver and released him not knowing he had given a false name. He also had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted from a prior arrest for violating conditions of release, according to WGME News.

Man Runs into Woods after Being Pulled Over

Police located the same driver and vehicle the next day on Belmont Avenue in Belfast. Officers identified the man as Hector Brown and stopped him to make an arrest. Brown ran into the nearby woods to escape.  Brown was apprehended and placed in custody. He was taken to the Waldo County Jail.

Safe in Vehicle Contained Illegal Drugs for Sale

After a search of Brown’s vehicle, police found a safe with more than 64 grams of fentanyl, over 45 grams of heroin, 1.23 grams of meth. There was also a digital scale. Law enforcement said the drugs were packaged for sale.

Suspect Faces Multiple Charges

Brown faces multiple charges including aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

