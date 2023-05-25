Drug Charges after Maine Man leads Police on Moped Chase

A 37-year-old man from Bangor has been arrested after leading police on a low-speed chase on a moped.

Suspect Took Off on Moped

When police tried to stop Steven Bell Sunday night near Third Street, he refused to comply and took off on the moped. Officers did not pursue him at that time. Police saw Bell later on Buck Street and chased after him as he took off again.

Moped Chase Ends in Foot Chase

Speeds reached close to 35 miles per hour. Officers caught him on foot as he tried to drive across a baseball filed near the Vine Street School. Bell got “bogged down” in the soft ground, according to WGME News.

Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Penobscot County Sheriff's Office loading...

Large Amounts of Drugs and Five Warrants

When police apprehended Bell, he had a “substantial amount” of heroin, fentanyl and cash on him. He also had five active warrants out for his arrest.

Suspect Facing Several Charges

He is facing multiple charges including Unlawful Trafficking of scheduled drugs, Refusal to Submit to Arrest of Detention, and Failure to Stop.

Get our free mobile app

MORE NEWS: Millinocket Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking & Possession in Maine

READ MORE: 42-year-old Maine Man Arrested for Aggravated Drug Trafficking

LOOK: Highest-rated free things to do in Maine, according to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Maine from Tripadvisor