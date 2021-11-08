Drive Poll: Fill In The Blank – The Patriots Are…

Okay, this is what New England Patriots football in November is supposed to look like.

A team rounding into form, a defense taking shape and a steady climb up the AFC playoff standings.

That's right, after yesterday's commanding 24-6 victory in North Carolina, the Patriots are officially in the postseason picture and currently own the 7th seed in the conference. The Pats could even move up a spot tonight if the Bears can find a way to pull the upset in the Steel City.

And don't look now, but remember that Buffalo Bills team we've all heaped loads of credit upon this season? Well, after a shocking 9-6 loss yesterday in Jacksonville, the Bills are only a half-game in front of New England with two head-to-head dates still on the schedule.

I don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves now as we ride the thrill of a 3-game win-streak. After all, we're only just beyond the halfway point in the season. But what does the recent bump in form make you think this team's potential is for the rest of this year?