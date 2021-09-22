Dream Theater Debut Dark + Moody New Song ‘Invisible Monster’

Prog metal legends Dream Theater introduced their new album, A View From the Top of the World, with the opening track, "The Alien," and now they're serving up another taste of their 15th record with a music video for "Invisible Monster."

At six-and-a-half minutes, this second single represents the second shortest track on the forthcoming full length, but as usual, Dream Theater pack an entire journey into the runtime. Where as "The Alien" was more of a full-tilt effort, "Invisible Monster" is a bit more contemplative and moody with an airy chorus propelled by an ominous chord progression.

Commenting on this latest single, guitarist John Petrucci said, "It was written after we’d written a bunch of material. A lot of the music was super energetic and upbeat, tempo-wise. Mike [Mangini] suggested we do something a little different though. So, we started working on a more mid-tempo song. The hook, riff, and melody changed so naturally. I equate it to ‘Pull Me Under’ back in the day where we’d just start playing, something would come out, and we’d be like, ‘Whoa, that’s cool’. There’s a serendipitous moment where it happens."

As for the message, he explained, "Lyrically, it’s about how anxiety plagues people. It’s like there’s an invisible monster beating you. You don’t see it, but it’s haunting you all of the time."

Watch the music video for "Invisible Monster" toward the bottom of the page.

A View From the Top of the World will be released on Oct. 24 through InsideOut Music/Sony Music. Head here to pre-order your copy.

Dream Theater, "Invisible Monster" Lyrics

When you face the creature

That waits beneath your bed

Will you stare into its eyes or look away? Running toward the fire

Or fleeing from the flame

The choice to seek or hide is yours to make The serpent inside

Wrapping its tail around my neck

I'm buried alive

Dying to take another breath Invisible monster

Always felt but never seen

Unwelcome presence refusing to leave

Invisible monster Hiding, never showing its face

Feeding on irrational fear

Thoughts race at a feverish pace

Soaring on a flight of ideas Perched on its victim's shoulder

Whispering in its ear

Things that may never happen

Worries too much to bear Invisible monster

Always felt but never seen

Unwelcome presence refusing to leave

Invisible monster Invisible monster

Always felt but never seen

Unwelcome presence refusing to leave Invisible monster

Beast that dwells inside my mind

Give up your hold let me take back control

Invisible monster

Invisible monster

Dream Theater, "Invisible Monster" Music Video